Facelifts can make men seem more likable

A new study suggests men who have facial cosmetic surgery not only appear more attractive, but also more likeable and trustworthy.

Facelifts are giving men more than just tighter skin.

New research suggests men who have cosmetic surgery not only appear more attractive but also more likable and trustworthy.

Cosmetic surgeons at Georgetown University recruited a group of people to look at before and after pictures of 24 men who underwent a variety of facial procedures.

Participants were then asked to rate their perception of each patient’s personality traits.

The results revealing men with upper eyelid lifts and facelifts seem more likable and trustworthy while those with a nip-tuck on their eyebrows appear more risk-taking.

Researchers also found neck lifts to be the only procedure that makes men look more masculine.

The study was published in the journal JAMA Facial Plastic Surgery Thursday.