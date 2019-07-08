Facebook may benefit adult mental health

New research shows networking sites can reduce an adult's risk of experiencing depression

While it may be a common belief that social media is associated with poor mental health, a new study suggests using Facebook can reduce depression and anxiety in adults.

Researchers from Michigan State University analyzed data from over 5,000 adults who took a survey about their social media use and mental health.

The findings showed that 63 percent of social media users were less likely to experience mental health issues like depression and anxiety than those not using these sites.

Researchers believe this is because social media makes it easier for people to stay in touch with extended family members as well as have easier access to health information.