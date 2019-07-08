Breaking News
DIRECTV Customers Don’t Lose KAMR

Facebook may benefit adult mental health

For Your Health

New research shows networking sites can reduce an adult's risk of experiencing depression

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

While it may be a common belief that social media is associated with poor mental health, a new study suggests using Facebook can reduce depression and anxiety in adults.

Researchers from Michigan State University analyzed data from over 5,000 adults who took a survey about their social media use and mental health.

The findings showed that 63 percent of social media users were less likely to experience mental health issues like depression and anxiety than those not using these sites.

Researchers believe this is because social media makes it easier for people to stay in touch with extended family members as well as have easier access to health information.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss