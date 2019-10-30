Facebook health

Facebook is rolling out a new tool that focuses on getting users information about vaccines, checkups and cancer screenings.

(NBC NEWS) — Facebook wants to make it easier for its users to be on top of their health.

The social media giant has rolled out a new preventive health tool which will give users personalized reminders about vaccines and various health care tests.

It focuses on getting you information about cancer screenings, heart checkups, and flu shots.

It creates a list of recommendations after obtaining the user’s age and sex from their profile.

Facebook says it has put up safeguards to protect the users’ privacy and will not share any data generated through the tool with third parties.