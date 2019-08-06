Experts: Video games unlikely to cause real-world violence

Breaking News
(CNN) – In the wake of mass shootings in California, Texas and Ohio, president trump and top Republicans are citing video games as one explanation for the violence.

But experts say there is little evidence to link violent games to violence in the real-world.

For example, a study published this year looked at more than a thousand British adolescents.

It found no link between the time spent playing violent video games and aggressive behavior.

That’s consistent with other recent research showing little — if any — link between violence and video games.

