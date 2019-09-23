Exercise may slow Alzheimer’s Development

For people at risk of Alzheimer's Disease, working out a couple of times a week might at least slow the onset of the illness

(FOX NEWS) – If you worry about your risk of Alzheimer’s Disease you may want to start hitting the gym.

New research suggests that working out a couple of times a week may slow the onset of the illness.

Researchers from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center found that regular exercise for over a year slowed the degeneration of the part of the brain tied to memory among people who were already at risk of developing Alzheimer’s Disease.

The study was published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease.