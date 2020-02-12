Closings and Delays
Exercise helps teenagers fight off depression

For Your Health

We all know exercise is good for us, but a new study shows even a little exercise is very helpful for teens trying to avoid depression

(FOX NEWS) — A new study suggests just one hour of light exercise a day could help teens combat the onset of depression.

It’s no secret that working out is good for you but, according to research published in the journal “Lancet”, only a little bit of moving around everyday is needed to have long-term effects on young adults’ mental health.

The study, testing over 4,200 adolescents, found 12-year-olds partaking in 60 minutes of light exercise everyday were 10 percent less likely to show signs of depression at age 18.

At the same time, teens reporting more sitting or inactivity in their days had over 28 percent higher depression scores.

