Excessive daytime napping could be a sign of Alzheimer’s

New research shows brain cells which keep people awake are usually the first to be affected by Alzheimer's disease.

(FOX NEWS) – Needing to nap throughout the day may be an early indicator of Alzheimer’s Disease this according to a new study from the University of California at San Francisco.

Researchers studied 13 brains from people who passed away while diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Experts found three areas in the brain responsible for helping to keep people awake were impacted by the disease.

Scientists noting the three areas lost up to 75 percent of their neurons researchers say this can be a reason many Alzheimer’s patients regularly sleep a lot before being diagnosed with memory loss.