Even light drinking can raise cancer risk

New research shows even light and moderate drinkers are more likely to be diagnosed with any cancer.

(FOX NEWS) — A new study suggests even light drinking increases your risk of cancer.

According to the study published in the journal Cancer, people who reported moderate or even light drinking were at lest five percent more likely to develop cancer.

The research shows the risk mostly seen in cases of breast, head, neck, and liver cancers.

Although many doctors agree alcohol use in moderation is safe, the study’s authors recommend ditching the habit all together in order to reduce your risks.

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com: