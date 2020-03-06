Even a little olive oil can lower risk of heart disease

New research finds people who have more than half a tablespoon daily of olive oil had a 21% lower risk of heart disease

(FOX NEWS) — The road to a healthier heart may start with olive oil.

According to new research presented at an American Heart Association event, replacing your typical margarine, butter, or mayonnaise with olive oil could reduce your risk of heart disease by up to 21 percent.

If you can’t forgo butter all together, researchers say even replacing as little as five grams, or a small slather of butter could lower your risks.

The key — professionals say — is to not add olive oil to your diet, but use it in place of other unhealthy fats to improve your cholesterol.

