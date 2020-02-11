1  of  38
Emotional stability and well-being can be impacted by too getting much political news

For Your Health
(FOX NEWS) — Keeping up with political news can take a toll on your health.

A study published last year in the journal “PLOS One” finds political news can impact a person’s emotional and physical well-being.

Researchers looking at surveys of more than 800 adults found a majority have felt stressed because of politics.

Some even reporting losing sleep and feeling depressed due to political news.

Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic, who did not take part in the study, recommend taking a break from political news and focusing thoughts on decisions and actions that are more in our control.

