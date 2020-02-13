Eating walnuts can slow cognitive decline

For Your Health

New study suggests eating walnuts on a regular basis can slow cognitive decline in older adults

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) — Don’t pass up on these nuts in order to help your brain.

A new study says walnuts help at-risk, particularly the elderly, avoid cognitive decline.

Researchers at Loma Linda University in California saying regular walnut consumption can help lessen cognitive decline in at-risk older adults.

The scientists studying consumption on two adult populations, in two locations one group abstained from walnuts, while the other consumed them daily.

The results most significant for those with at-risk factors at the beginning of the study for example, smokers or those with lower baseline neuropsychological test scores fared better by eating walnuts.

Walnuts are rich in omega 3-fatty acids and “Polyphenols”.

The study was published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

