Scientists claim nutrient lycopene may increase the quality of sperm by up to 50 percent

(FOX NEWS) — Scientist claim that eating tomatoes could improve sperm quality.

The study conducted at University of Sheffield says the nutrient Lycopene will boost sperm quality up to 50 percent.

Specialist in human nutrition Doctor Elizabeth Williams published the results in the European Journal of Nutrition.

In the study healthy men took the equivalent of two tablespoons of tomato puree a day as a supplement.

Sperm samples were collected at the beginning and end of the trial.

They found 40 percent more fast-swimming sperm and an improvement in the size and shape.