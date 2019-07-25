Eating spicy foods could lead to dementia

A new long-term study finds spicy foods may lead to a susceptibility to dementia and a decline in mental abilities.

A recent study revealing potentially troubling news about spicy foods.

According to researchers at Qatar University, in Doha and the University of South Australia, spicy foods could affect mental functions and lead to dementia.

The study examining close to 15 years worth of data from Chinese adults ages 55 and older.

Of those people eating over 50 grams of chili each day, scientists say they saw “adverse effects on cognition” adding the memory decline was even worse for people with “slimmer builds.”

Experts studied fresh and dried chili peppers and analyzed the chemical inside them which makes them hot.

Researchers say this is an important study in seeing how this chemical affects the brain.