Eating mushrooms may help men prevent prostate cancer

A Japanese study says that eating mushrooms regularly can help men lower the risk of prostate cancer

(FOX NEWS) — A popular type of garnish used in cooked foods, salads and more may lower a common cancer risk for men.

Mushrooms may help men reduce their prostate cancer risks, according to a new Japanese study.

Researchers at Tohoku University tracked over 36,000 men, in two different groups for different periods.

The scientists say men who ate mushrooms regularly reduced their prostate cancer risks, especially for those over 50-years-old.

The study says regular mushroom consumption helped reduce the risks despite other dietary choices.

One researcher says mushrooms have vitamins, minerals and an antioxidant that works against stress and inflammation leading to cancer.