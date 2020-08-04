Eating disorders and compulsive exercise on the rise during pandemic

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KPRC) – In this time of COVID-19, eating disorders are on the rise, according to the Eating Recovery Center in The Woodlands.

Yes, it’s young teens frequently suffering but it’s also moms. With moms increasingly more stressed about balancing working from home, homeschooling, job losses and more, some women are more at risk for an eating disorder, according to the Eating Recovery Center.

Sometimes it’s not just restricted to food. Sometimes the disorder manifests as compulsive exercise.

