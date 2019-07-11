Eating chocolate everyday may be good for you

Your sweet tooth might improve your health. A study finds eating dark chocolate every day can lower the risk of a heart attack or stroke.

Your chocolate cravings may not be as bad as you think.

Multiple scientific studies say eating chocolate every day can be good for you.

Cocoa… The main ingredient in chocolate is linked to a lower risk of heart disease and stroke.

The powder is rich in antioxidants, which researchers from the University of California, San Diego, say can help with weight loss.

Not only does chocolate improve your physical health, it can also boost your mental health.

A study published in the journal of psychopharmacology finds those who eat chocolate regularly report feeling less stressed than those who don’t.

But, you have to be careful what kind of sweet treat you munch on.

The mayo clinic recommends choosing a dark chocolate with a cocoa content of at least 65 percent to reap the best benefits.