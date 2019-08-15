Easing Back To School Anxiety

Going back to school should be an exciting time for kids and parents, but what if your kids are nervous to return?

Psychologist Dr. Alton Bozeman, with the Menninger Clinic, suggests reasons why some kids have anxiety and how parents can help.

“Sometimes social isolation is related more to what they perceive or fear is going to occur instead of what has actually occurred,” he says.

Parents should teach kids it may be normal joking or teasing, but if you think your child is being targeted, Dr. Bozeman says it’s best not to react.

“Bullies might find it humorous and therefore be more encouraged to do it,” he says. “Definitely not encouraging like a ‘fighting back type’ nature (and encourage a) more ‘that doesn’t impact me’ nature, I can ignore that type reaction.”

