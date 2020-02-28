Early-onset Alzheimers

A new analysis from Blue Cross Blue Shield finds that diagnoses for early onset dementia and Alzheimer's disease combined have risen by 200-percent since 2013.

(NBC NEWS) — An increasing number of Americans are being diagnosed with Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease at a younger age.

That’s according to the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.

Insurance claims data shows early onset Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease jumped 200-percent between 2013 and 2017.

The average age at diagnosis was 49 and women were more likely to be affected than men.

And while there is no definitive test for Alzheimer’s there may be early signs.

86-percent of patients underwent brain imaging and 57-percent filled a prescription for an anti-depressant in the year prior to be diagnosed.

