A new study from the University of North Carolina suggests that vaping promotes the same cellular responses found in smokers who suffer with emphysema.

(NBC NEWS) – Vaping can lead to the same lung changes seen in smokers who have emphysema.

Researchers studied the lung fluid from 41 people, including those who smoked cigarettes or used e-cigarettes.

They found elevated levels of a specific enzyme that has been known to cause emphysema in smokers in the lungs of those who vaped.

This was not found in the lungs of the nonsmokers.

The scientists believe the nicotine in the e-cigarette liquids is responsible for the increase in the enzyme.