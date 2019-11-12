E-cigarettes and heart health

Two new studies suggest smoking e-cigarettes can impact cholesterol and decrease blood flow in the body.

(NBC NEWS) — Two new studies show how smoking e-cigarettes negatively impacts the heart.

In the first study, researchers studied nearly 500 people and found that LDL levels, or the bad cholesterol, were higher in e-cigarette users than in nonsmokers.

Also, the good cholesterol levels, or HDL, were lower in both those who use e-cigarette and traditional cigarettes.

And in a separate study involving 19 e-cigarette users, the scientists found that blood flow in the heart decreased right after vaping.