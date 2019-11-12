E-cigarettes and heart health

For Your Health

Two new studies suggest smoking e-cigarettes can impact cholesterol and decrease blood flow in the body.

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC NEWS) — Two new studies show how smoking e-cigarettes negatively impacts the heart.

In the first study, researchers studied nearly 500 people and found that LDL levels, or the bad cholesterol, were higher in e-cigarette users than in nonsmokers.

Also, the good cholesterol levels, or HDL, were lower in both those who use e-cigarette and traditional cigarettes.

And in a separate study involving 19 e-cigarette users, the scientists found that blood flow in the heart decreased right after vaping.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss