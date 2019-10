A new study from the University of Iowa shows e-cigarette use among young adults ages 18 to 24 increased from 2017 to 2018.

(NBC NEWS) — More research shows that e-cigarette use is increasing in young adults.

Researchers from the University of Iowa examined national survey data for 2018 involving roughly 153,000 people.

They found that e-cigarette use decreased from 2014 to 2017.

But it increased again in 2018 especially among those ages 18- to 24-years old.

There was no increase among mid-age or older adults.