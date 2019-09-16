E-cigarette ingredient concern

A new study from Duke University suggests that a potential carcinogen that's been banned as a food additive is found in high levels in e-cigarette liquids and smokeless tobacco products.

(NBC NEWS) – Some e-cigarette and smokeless tobacco products may contain high levels of a possible carcinogen.

Researchers tested the levels of the chemical Pulegone found in regular cigarettes, e-cigarettes and smokeless tobacco products.

The FDA banned that chemical as a food additive last year because it may cause cancer.

But the scientists found the mint and menthol flavored e-cigarette liquids and smokeless tobacco products contained substantial amounts of the chemical.

The levels found in the regular menthol cigarettes were below the threshold for concern.

The researchers compared the CDC reported amounts of the chemical with the FDA exposure risk. the levels at which exposure-related tumors were reported in animal studies.