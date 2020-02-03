Dumas ISD addressing the vaping issue

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Vaping was not an issue at all last school year for Dumas ISD, but that instantly changed this school year.

“Whenever we started this school year last August, we had approximately 30 cases involving our students that went to municipal court due to the fact that they were either vaping on school property or were in possession of a vape,” said Dumas ISD Chief of Police Larry Payne.

Recently that number has taken a sharp decline. “Since November, we’ve only had one or two cases that we had to discipline,” said Payne.

Payne said it is the result of a combination of factors. “We feel like, with our enforcement, what the municipal court has done and then us getting the information to parents, I think it’s made a big difference in the noticing of students having vapes,” said Payne.

Help has also come from other students.

“Our student crime-stopper program has been very beneficial. It has helped us out a lot with students contacting us in regards to other students who either had a vaping device or were vaping on campus,” said Payne.

Despite the number of student vaping incidents going down, Payne told us they are remaining vigilant in keeping the issue at bay.

“We’re planning to have public meetings and talk to the parents about vaping because it’s very critical for them to be aware of the signs so they can intervene,” said Payne.

If you have any questions regarding vaping and what to look out for, you can contact Dumas High School at 806-935-4151.

