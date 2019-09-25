Drugmaker Sandoz recalls heartburn medication

(CNN) – Drugmaker Sandoz is recalling a heartburn medication in the US due to contamination with NDMA, a probable carcinogen.

The medication being recalled is Ranitidine Hydrochloride.

It comes in 150 and 300 milligram capsules and in 30, 60 and 500-count bottles.

Sandoz says it hasn’t gotten any reports of adverse events related to product contamination.

Its parent company, Novartis, said last week it was stopping distribution of all Ranitidine medicines.

Novartis called the measure “precautionary.”

Another company, Sanofi, makes Ranitidine medication sold under the brand name Zantac.

The company said in a statement last week it had “no plans to stop distributing or manufacturing Zantac or other Ranitidine products outside of Canada.”