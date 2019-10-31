Dropping an f-bomb is beneficial to your workout

There is some benefit in using profanity while working out

A recent study shows bikers who swore while pedaling against resistance gained more power and strength than people who used “neutral” words.

And that’s not all.

Another study found those who cursed while squeezing a hand grip tended to squeeze harder and longer health experts explain swearing produces an emotional response which in turn triggers a mild stress response, which causes a stress-induced reduction in pain.

Profanity also prone to causing another physiological reaction called an analgesic response, which makes the body more impervious to pain.

Some individuals get more out of cursing than others, the findings show men less afraid of pain were more likely to push through their workout than those who were more afraid.

The study showed no major differences in results between men and women.