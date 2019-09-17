Drinking tea is good for your brain

A study finds tea drinkers have more organized brain regions than non-tea drinkers.

(FOX NEWS) – Tea might be the new brain food helping to keep your mind sharp as you age.

This according to a study published in the journal “Aging” which finds tea drinkers have more organized brain regions than non-tea drinkers.

In the experiment conducted by the National University of Singapore, researchers analyzed the brain functions of 36 adults aged 60 or older.

Participants who reported drinking at least four cups of green, black, or oolong tea a week for about 25 years had more organized and connected brain regions.

Researchers also say an organized brain region helps information process more efficiently potentially giving tea drinkers protection against age-related mental decline.