A new study suggests switching from 2 to 1 percent milk slows down your aging by more than four years.

(FOX NEWS) — Drinking low-fat milk could add years to your life.

According to new research published in the journal Oxidative Medicine and Cellular Longevity, researchers analyzed the telomeres, or compounds on your chromosomes which shorten as you age, in almost 6,000 adults all reporting varied milk consumption.

The study claims the people who regularly drank low-fat milk had longer telomeres, showing signs of a slower “biological aging.”

According to the research, each percentage point increase in milk fat is said to be linked to four and a half years of aging.

Researchers say the study only shows a possible relationship between milk fat and aging, noting other factors in the subjects’ lives which could not be controlled through the study.

More from MyHighPlains.com: