Drinking alcohol in older age may prolong your lifespan

Large-scale research suggests that drinking alcohol in older age may lower mortality risk

It’s common to toast to someone’s good health when drinking now some scientists say that is more fact-based than you think.

Researchers at Columbia University looked at nearly 8,000 adults and found that light to moderate drinking in older age may provide some health benefits.

The analysis revealed that moderate and occasional drinkers had lower death rates than abstainers.

The study also said drinking the equivalent of two to seven glasses of wine per week may reduce the risk of depression and stroke while also protecting your heart.

However, scientists say there are some catches to their research as many participants in the study had a generally healthy lifestyle and diet.

They also say spirits won’t have the same cardiovascular benefits as wine and beer.

The study was published in the journal Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research.