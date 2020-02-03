Drinking alcohol every day speeds up brain aging by one week

A new study finds consuming alcohol every day can increase the brain's aging process by roughly 7.5 days, smoking every day had a stronger effect.

(FOX NEWS) — Happy hour maybe causing weeks of aging on your brain.

A new study by the University of Southern California found daily smoking and drinking drastically advances brain age.

Researchers looking at more than 17,000 brain scans found for every gram of alcohol consumed each day the brain aged by roughly seven-and-a-half days.

The study also found people who drank daily had brains .4-years older than people who didn’t drink.

Meanwhile, the study found smoking a pack a day did more damage aging brains about eleven days.