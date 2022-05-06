AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Supply chain issues and a recall are sending parents scrambling to find baby formula, Leaving those who are close to the end of their supply for alternatives to their normal grab and go from the store.

Dr. Christine Garne, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center’s assistant professor of pediatrics, said if your baby’s normal brand is not available you can swap it out for a different one.

“Every formula that is on a shelf meets strict FDA regulations. They all have all of the nutrients that are required and needed for infant growth. So while you may have a preference of one formula over another, they all meet those basic minimum requirements,” said Dr. Garner. “I would suggest trying to transition over the course of a few days, starting with a little bit more of the formula that they’re used to, and sort of mixing that with some of the new formula. Then gradually over three or four days, decreasing the amount of formula that they had been on an increase in the amount of formula that they’re switching to, that can help that transition. If that’s just not possible, because you don’t have enough left, that’s also okay.”

Dr. Garner said what you do not want to do is try your hand at making homemade formula.

“There has been some research and findings that these homemade formulas. Not only do they usually not contain all of the necessary ingredients in the right amounts, but they can even be harmful,” said Dr. Garner.

She also said parents should not try and dilute formula to save on stock.

“Diluting formula can actually do two things. It decreases the amount of nutrients that the baby receives. So all of those nutrients, proteins, vitamins, minerals, everything that they need, it decreases,” said Dr. Garner. “Also the increased water can actually cause severe problems particularly in the younger babies because their kidneys are just not developed enough to handle that.”

She also recommends staying away from cow and goat milk.

“Those milks do not have the right amount of certain nutrients in them and are just inappropriate for infants younger than one year of age,” said Dr. Garner.

Dr. Garner also advises parents to heed recall warnings.

“It was recalled for a reason and it’s been determined not to be safe or to pose potentially severe risks to the infant. So do not use formula that has been recalled,” said Dr. Garner.

Dr. Garner said to talk with your pediatrician about any questions or concerns that you may have while this shortage lasts.