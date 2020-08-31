Don’t put a mask on your dog, CDC warns

The CDC is warning against putting masks on pets to protect them against the virus

(FOX NEWS) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning pet owners to avoid putting masks on their furry friends.

The health agency says pets are at low risk for contracting the coronavirus.

However, there are steps pet owners can take to keep their animals safe.

The CDC suggests keeping pets away from people who aren’t in their household, and from anyone who may be sick.

