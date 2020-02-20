Don’t let allergies stop you from getting a pet

New allergy tests are making it easier for doctors to tell you which pets are making you sneeze

(FOX NEWS) — If allergies are stopping you from getting a pet you may be in luck.

Advances in testing are making it possible to detect the causes of pet allergies.

Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic say component testing can find specific cat or dog proteins that cause reactions.

Even if you do have a pet allergy, you can only be allergic to a particular breed or even gender of an animal.

Component testing is an option for people who have tested positive for an allergy during a traditional skin or blood test.