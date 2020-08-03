Don’t kiss or hug any chickens, CDC warns

(FOX NEWS) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issuing a warning to Americans again.
Do not kiss or snuggle any backyard poultry including chickens and ducks and then touch your face or mouth.
The guidance is among several issued by the CDC to help control a salmonella outbreak, that has spread to 48 states.
The health agency is investigating and says it believes the infections are linked to contact with poultry in backyard flocks.
