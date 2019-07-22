Don’t eat all your veggies! Study suggests shortage

A study suggests the supply of fruits and veggies does not meet recommended amounts around the globe.

It may be a good thing not everyone is eating enough fruits and vegetables.

According to a study in The Lancet Planetary Health– if we did we could be facing a global shortage.

The World Health Organization recommends people eat around 400-grams of fruits and veggies a day.

Researchers say they looked at the supply of the foods versus the need for them in more than 150 countries.

They found only 55-percent of world’s population had enough fruits and veggies available in 2015.

And the gap between supply and need is expected to grow.

Researchers predict– by 2050– a billion and a half people could live in countries facing fruit and vegetable shortages.

