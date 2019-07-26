Don’t buy tobacco industry’s claim they’re tackling cancer

Electronic cigarettes and heated tobacco products are not helping fight cancer, the World Health Organization said

The World Health Organization is speaking out against electronic cigarettes and heated tobacco products.

WHO urging smokers and government officials to not trust the claims from cigarette companies that say their products are part of a “harm reduction” strategy.

Electronic cigarettes, containing nicotine but not tobacco, were promoted as a way to quit smoking but there was no evidence to justify the claim and evidence from the United States showed they actually increased the prevalence of young people smoking.

According to WHO’s report, cigarettes still account for 97 percent of the global tobacco market.