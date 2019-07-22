Dollar stores face growing scrutiny

Dollar stores are popping up all over lower income communities in the US but critics say they limit access to healthy food.

Big chain dollar stores are popping up all over small-town America but not everyone is happy about it.

Opponents say Dollar Tree and Dollar General stores in particular cluster multiple stores in poorer areas.

They say the discount chains threaten existing mom and pop stores and discourage supermarkets from opening.

Critics say as a result, low-income communities have limited access to produce and fresh, healthy food.

Dollar General and Dollar Tree argue they benefit communities by offering shoppers convenient places to grab food and essentials at rock bottom prices.

Still, lawmakers around the country are pushing back.

So far, cities in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, and Ohio have either passed legislation or are exploring plans to restrict dollar stores in their cities.