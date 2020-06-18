Dogs and heat stroke

New research from England takes a look at which dogs may have a higher risk of suffering from heat-related illness.

(NBC NEWS) — Summer is here and that means the risk for heat stroke increases as we spend more time outside.

But did you know that dogs can also experience this dangerous condition?

Well, a new study is shedding light on which pups may have a higher risk.

British researchers studied data from over 905,000 dogs and nearly 400 had suffered from heat-related illness.

Among those 14 percent died.

Dogs who were overweight, older, and had flat faces, such as pugs and french bulldogs, were more likely to suffer from a heat-related illness.

Experts say the signs that a dog is overheating include excessive panting, vomiting, drooling, and bloody diarrhea.

The breeds at the highest risk are: