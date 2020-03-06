Dog anxiety

(NBC NEWS) — Many dog owners often ask their beloved pet who’s a good boy.
Well a new study suggests their answer may be not me.
Finnish researchers surveyed almost 14,000 dog owners and found 72-percent of the pooches showed problematic behaviors including aggression.
The most common anxieties were noise sensitivity followed by fear and both increased with age.
The younger dogs were more likely to be inattentive, hyperactive, or damage items when left alone when compared to the older canines.
Male dogs tended to be more aggressive and hyperactive while females were often more fearful.
