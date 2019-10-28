Does dark chocolate make us happy?

Researchers found when people reported eating chocolate only those who ate dark chocolate had significantly lower odds of depressive symptoms

(FOX NEWS) — Today is National Chocolate Day.

If you find yourself digging into the Halloween treats a little early, a recent study suggests it may be wise to snag the dark chocolate pieces for yourself.

After looking at data on more than 13,000 adults who took part in a national health and nutrition survey, researchers found when people reported eating chocolate, only those who ate dark chocolate had significantly lower odds of depressive symptoms.

And while we know dark chocolate has more health benefits than other types of chocolate, it’s not really clear if it’s the ingredients in dark chocolate that make us happy, or if happy people gravitate towards dark chocolate.

Experts suspect that in the short term, chocolate leads to a boost in our rewarding brain chemicals.

Study authors say a couple of ingredients in dark chocolate could boost your mood – but more research needs to be done.

Complete results of the study can be found in “depression and anxiety.”