Doctors Warn Flu Vaccine Can Help Avoid “Twindemic”

Healthcare facilities are advising people to get their flu shot so they don't overwhelm hospitals treating COVID-19 cases with even more sick patients.

(WSMV) Doctors are strongly encouraging people to get their flu vaccines this year.

It’s out of fear of what’s being dubbed a “Twindemic” – flu and coronavirus pandemics happening at the same time.

Healthcare facilities like Vanderbilt University Medical Center are advising people to get their flu shot so they don’t overwhelm hospitals with even more sick patients.

From October 1, 2019, through April 4, 2020, the CDC estimates there were between 410,000 and 740,000 hospitalizations because of the flu.

Couple numbers like this along with COVID-19 hospitalizations and it creates a potential storm for hospitals everywhere.

“It could stress us all out in healthcare and could make many people sick,” says Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The stress is already on for so many hospitals. The added stress of flu cases this fall and winter is what they’re trying to avoid.

“There is a concern. We’ve already seen reports of people getting both viruses, one after the other, or even simultaneously,” Dr Schaffner says.

Read more: https://bit.ly/2Yv4F2d

More from MyHighPlains.com: