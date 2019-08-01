Doctors send warning to consumers about the dangers of generic phone chargers

Lack of safety testing by off-brand mobile charger companies getting burned or electrocuted as doctors now warn consumer of the dangers.

(CNN) – Generic phone chargers can cause potential health dangers including the risk of burns and even electrocution.

A recently released case study in the journal “The Annals of Emergency Medicine”, highlights a list of cases where people were accidentally shocked and burned by phone charging cords.

Most of the cases occurred while the individual had a generic off-brand type cord on their bed.

In one case, doctors said a woman suffered second-degree burns after a charger touched her necklace leading her to get electrocuted by the wire that was situated inside the outlet.

Researchers say these risks are still high even when your charger is in a wall outlet but not plugged into your phone.

They said the reason for this may be due to lower safety testing and standards for off-brand chargers versus brand-name ones.