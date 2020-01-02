Doctors believe health supplement led to 23-Year-Old Amarillo woman’s acute liver failure

DALLAS (KXAS) — Doctors believe a health food supplement caused acute liver failure in an otherwise healthy 23-year-old Amarillo woman.

Emily Goss is starting the new year, with a new routine. She checks her vitals to make sure her body isn’t rejecting the new liver doctors implanted Christmas Day in an effort to save her life.

“I have my life because someone gave me their liver and I’m just so thankful,” Goss said.

The 23-year-old credit analyst said she’s been healthy all her life, but started taking a women’s herbal supplement designed to help support hormonal balance, weight management, complexion and fertility.

For months, she took four pills everyday until after Thanksgiving, when she noticed symptoms like abdominal pain, fatigue and the white of her eyes turning yellow.

“I don’t know how to explain. I just knew I wasn’t completely there,” Goss said.

