Do masks help combat the flu

A flu mask isn't needed to protect yourself from the flu, but it can't hurt

(FOX NEWS) — Thinking about sporting a face mask to protect yourself against the flu?

The flu virus travels through air droplets, so a mask can provide a layer of protection, and experts say wearing a mask can be helpful in spreading the virus.

Although it is not full proof.

Getting a flu shot, covering your cough and washing your hands remain the best barriers of defense against the virus.

