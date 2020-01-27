Do masks help combat the flu

(FOX NEWS) — Thinking about sporting a face mask to protect yourself against the flu?
The flu virus travels through air droplets, so a mask can provide a layer of protection, and experts say wearing a mask can be helpful in spreading the virus.
Although it is not full proof.
Getting a flu shot, covering your cough and washing your hands remain the best barriers of defense against the virus.
