Dining out diet

A new study from Tufts University shows how dining out may be a recipe for unhealthy eating for the majority of Americans.

(NBC NEWS) — A new study shows just how much Americans love eating out and the possible damage it’s doing to our waistline.

Researchers looked at 13 years of dietary selections from more than 35,000 adults.

They found restaurant meals made up a fifth of the total calorie intake.

Roughly half of the food eaten at sit-down restaurants and 70-percent at fast-food establishments were considered to have poor nutritional quality.

Nearly none of the meals were of ideal quality.

The scientists say restaurants should add more meals that include whole grains, nuts, and legumes, fish and fruits and vegetables.

More from MyHighPlains.com: