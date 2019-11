A new study from Brighan and Women's Hospital suggests that eating a healthy diet may lower the risk of hearing loss.

Researchers looked at over two decades of diet information from over 3,000 women.

Their hearing was also tested over a three year period.

The women who ate mostly vegetables, fruits and whole grains were less likely to experience hearing loss.

They also had a lower risk of developing heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, stroke or suffer from an early death.

