Dental & ER medications

A new study finds that antibiotics and opioids are commonly prescribed during emergency room visits for dental conditions.

(NBC NEWS) — Emergency room doctors may be over-prescribing antibiotics and opioids for patients with dental conditions.

Researchers from the Centers for Disease Control looked at er data from 2012 through 2014.

They found more than half of patients with a dental condition filled a prescription for antibiotics.

40-percent filled an opioid prescription.

The latest guidelines from the american dental association state that antibiotics are not recommended for toothaches.

The organization also supports the use of ibuprofen and acetaminophen instead of opioids for pain management.

