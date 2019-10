New research from Washington University School of Medicine suggests that people with dementia are developing symptoms of the disease years earlier than their parents, if they also have the condition.

(NBC NEWS) — People are being diagnosed with dementia at an earlier age than their parents.

Researchers studied 164 people with dementia with at least one parent who had also been diagnosed with the condition.

They found the adult child developed symptoms an average of six years earlier than the parent had.

And if both parents had dementia the child developed symptoms roughly 13-years earlier.