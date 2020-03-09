Delivering Twins

New research from Scotland suggests that twins should not be delivered before 37 weeks.

(NBC NEWS) — A new study is shedding light on when it may be the best time to deliver twins.

Scottish researchers looked at data from over 43,000 twins born in that country.

Barring medical complications, twins who were delivered before 37 weeks were found to have a higher risk of dying around the time of birth.

They were also at a higher risk for special education needs at school.

