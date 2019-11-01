Deep sleep may rinse toxins found in brains of dementia patients

Researchers found that during deep sleep, the "slow-wave" activity of nerve cells appears to make room for cerebral spinal fluid to rhythmically move in and out of the brain a process believed to rinse out metabolic waste products

(FOX NEWS) — A new study once again showing how important deep sleep is for the body.

New research finds that deep stages of sleep may actually give the brain a chance to wash itself free of potentially toxic substances.

Researchers know that cerebral spinal fluid helps clear metabolic byproducts, which includes a protein that causes dementia, from the brain and found that during deep, REM sleep, a “slow-wave” activity of nerve cells appears to make room for cerebral spinal fluid to rhythmically move in and out of the brain promoting the flushing of waste.