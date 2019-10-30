(FOX NEWS) — Deaths linked to vaping often involved THC products, not nicotine.

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Monday shows people who died as a result of vaping-related lung injury often used products exclusively containing THC the main psychoactive substance in cannabis.

So far, the CDC reports at least 30 vaping-related deaths in 24 states and Washington, DC.

Experts say the new finding is a step closer to identifying the cause of the mysterious outbreak.